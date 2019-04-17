Considerable Cloudiness Across most of Bulgaria, Rain in some Places in the Afternoon

Today, cloud will continue to increase from the north-northeast, and in the afternoon most of the country will be considerably cloudy. Some places in eastern areas, and at the end of the day also in the west, will see rain. Light to moderate winds from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures between 12°C and 17°C, in Sofia around 15°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.

The Black Sea coast will also be considerably cloudy, rain expected in some places. Light to moderate winds from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures between 11°C and 14°C.

The mountains in the afternoon will be mostly cloudy, with intermittent rain in some places, turning into snow over 1,800 m. Moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperature at 1,200 about 6°C, at 2,000 m - about minus 2°C.

