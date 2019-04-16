58 People Arrested while Sofia Police Raids illegal Dog Fights in a Joint Operation

Crime | April 16, 2019, Tuesday // 20:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 58 People Arrested while Sofia Police Raids illegal Dog Fights in a Joint Operation

Acting on information received about organised dog fights involving pit bulls, on 14 April, officers from the Sofia and Samokov police departments conducted an operation in a wooded area near Lake Iskar, in Pancharevo, said the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior. In an abandoned building, part of a former youth camp, the officers found two wooden fighting rings, with numerous cars with registration plates from across the country parked around. As a result of the immediate police actions, a total of 58 people, residents of different towns, were detained. All of them were convoyed to the Samokov Police Department. In some of the vehicles of the suspects the law enforcers found a total of nine pitbull-type dogs which were handed over to the officials of the Sofia municipal animal rescue organisation. The police examined the scene. Pre-trial proceedings for a crime under Art. 325A, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, were initiated and the investigation will continue under the supervision of the Samokov Regional Prosecutor's Office. 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria