Bulgarian PM: Georgia’s PM and I Agreed to Seek Investors and to Work Towards Building Energy Terminals

Georgia’s Prime Minister and I agreed to seek investors and to work towards building energy terminals, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during a press briefing after his meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze, Focus News Agency reports. "[This] will require about 6 months of preparatory work, but I see great opportunities. Georgia is a major energy producer, what’s more, it is from hydroelectric power plants, that is, green energy. Two thousand megawatt hours can be transported through the Black Sea," he explained. "You know that Bulgaria is included in the European energy ring, and this is our third innovative project," Borisov said. "We agreed to look for investors and work on this. Our trade turnover has exceeded half a billion dollars, the 10-12% increase we have seen could be even bigger, with these terminals it will be achieved," the Bulgarian prime minister added.