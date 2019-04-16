The European Commission Supports the Improvement of the Business Environment in Bulgaria

The European Commission provides technical expertise to Bulgaria through the Program for Supporting Structural Reforms to improve the business environment and promote entrepreneurship, the EC press service said.



The Business Guide for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), published today on the website of the Ministry of Economy, will allow businesses to search for information, access legislation, and deal with the most complex administrative procedures in Bulgaria.



With the new web guide, entrepreneurs, and in particular small and medium-sized businesses, will benefit from quick and easy access to simplified presentations of a large number of business regulations.



At the same time, the handbook will provide benefits for everyone - whether they start their business now, try to grow up or want to stop doing business.



The Structural Reform Support Program offers specialized knowledge for all EU countries to implement reforms that promote growth.



Support is based solely on demand and is specifically developed for the recipient Member State.