Rosatom is Ready to Take Part in Any Form to Resume the Belene NPP

Rosatom, a Russian state corporation, is ready if Bulgaria takes a serious decision to resume the Belene NPP project, to take part in any form at the Belene NPP in the construction of the plant.



This was the first Deputy General Director of Rosatom Kirill Komarov in response to a BTA question at a press conference at the XI International Forum "Atomexpo-2019" in the Russian town of Sochi.

He added that the Bulgarian side as well as the future owner and investor will decide what assistance Rosatom will need.

"We are ready to take part in any role, starting from a consultant, ending as a manager for any piece of equipment and all activities to enable the plant to be dropped," Komarov explained.



Kirill Komarov is optimistic about the implementation of Belene NPP because he believes that compared to other similar projects this is the plant that can be built the fastest in Europe.

The reason for this is that the basic equipment is already ready. In addition, the design documentation is fully prepared and a license can be issued very quickly for the facility.



With regard to guarantees, Komarov personally took the view that no atomic project could be built anywhere in the world today without the participation of the state.

In his words, however, Bulgaria will, as a minimum, participate in this project with what has been done so far.



This includes the equipment produced, the prepared site and the construction work. This is estimated at an amount that exceeds EUR 1.5 billion, which is Bulgaria's great contribution to this project, Komarov said.



Kirill Komarov added that Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova informed him yesterday that Bulgaria is ready to move completely towards a new price of electricity.

This will happen once Bulgaria has synchronized its energy market with that of Europe.

"This is a brand new turn, which means investors will have more certainty about what market prices will be and will they be able to protect their investment," said Rosatom's first deputy director-general.