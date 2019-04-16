Putin Insisted on a New State Policy on Space Industry

Russia needs to heavily upgrade its space industry and improve the sector’s management model, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a Security Council meeting on Tuesday, according to TASS.

"It is obvious that it is necessary to fundamentally modernize the rocket and space industry, introduce the modern model of managing the production process, R&D work and learn to use the results of space activity in all the spheres of our life by a factor more efficiently," the Russian leader stressed.

The issues of improving state policy in the sphere of space activity are extremely important, the Russian leader said. Leading positions in space exploration are essential for solving national development tasks, ensuring the country’s security, its technological and economic competitiveness, Putin noted.

The Russian president believes that Russia has broad experience in developing and manufacturing space rocketry, implementing flights and large-scale scientific programs in orbit. However, Russia needs constantly to build up this potential, Putin stressed.