The Search For Opportunities to Intensify Bilateral Economic Exchanges And Cooperation - Among the Topics of Today's Meeting Between Rumen Radev and Mamuka Bakhtadze

The search for opportunities to intensify bilateral economic exchanges and cooperation, with a focus on transport connectivity, was among the topics of today's meeting between the head of state Rumen Radev and Georgia's Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, the presidential press secretary said.

In the course of the talk, President Radev noted that Georgia is a traditional economic partner of Bulgaria, with whom we want to develop comprehensive, long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The strategic location of Bulgaria and Georgia on both sides of the Black Sea was determined by both of them as an important factor enabling connections, especially in the field of transport and infrastructure.

"One of the sectors in which there is a great potential for development is the ferryboat as well as the railway links for the transportation of goods in the bilateral direction," said President Radev, adding that Bulgaria is among the top ten foreign trade partners in Georgia.

During the talks, the two have agreed that the current visit by Prime Minister Bakhtadze in Bulgaria will help to build on the results achieved in the political relations between the two countries.

"Georgia is an important partner for Bulgaria in the European Neighbourhood, and in particular in the Eastern Partnership European Union initiative as well as in the Black Sea region," the Bulgarian president said at a news conference.

