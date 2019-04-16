Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Georgia On Its Way to the EU, Said Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva

"Bulgaria will continue to support Georgia on its way to the EU, we appreciate what you have achieved and you can count on our help in the future".

With these words, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva addressed her Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani during a meeting between the two diplomats in Sofia, the Foreign Ministry announced.



Minister Zaharieva highlighted the traditionally good bilateral relations between the two countries based on long-standing relations between the two nations and stressed that Bulgaria is one of the most active supporters of the European and Euro-Atlantic prospects of Georgia.

The Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister has pointed out the achievements of the Bulgarian EU Council Presidency with regard to the Eastern Partnership countries, reminding that much remains to be done in this area.

She stressed that our country is ready to share its experience both with regard to Euro-Atlantic integration and the process of democratic reform in Georgia.



The meeting discussed new energy and transport projects as well as prospects for deepening cultural and education relations.



Minister Zaharieva shared the desire of the Bulgarian business sector for bigger investments in Georgia, and her Georgian counterpart said she would work hard to create a favorable environment for this.



Minister Zalkaliani has expressed his satisfaction with the forthcoming joint projects, pointing out that they will be useful not only to both countries but also to Europe as a whole.



"I sincerely thank you for Bulgaria's support for Georgia on its way to European integration, and the relationship between our two countries is excellent and we hope to continue to deepen our relations in all spheres," said David Zalcaliani, quoted in the statement.



The meeting was in the framework of the official visit of Georgia's PM Mamuka Bakhtadze.