Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Georgia On Its Way to the EU, Said Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva

Business | April 16, 2019, Tuesday // 19:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Georgia On Its Way to the EU, Said Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva pixabay.com

"Bulgaria will continue to support Georgia on its way to the EU, we appreciate what you have achieved and you can count on our help in the future".

With these words, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva addressed her Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani during a meeting between the two diplomats in Sofia, the Foreign Ministry announced.

Minister Zaharieva highlighted the traditionally good bilateral relations between the two  countries based on long-standing relations between the two nations and stressed that Bulgaria is one of the most active supporters of the European and Euro-Atlantic prospects of Georgia.

The Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister has pointed out the achievements of the Bulgarian EU Council Presidency with regard to the Eastern Partnership countries, reminding that much remains to be done in this area.

She stressed that our country is ready to share its experience both with regard to Euro-Atlantic integration and the process of democratic reform in Georgia.

The meeting discussed new energy and transport projects as well as prospects for deepening cultural and education relations.

Minister Zaharieva shared the desire of the Bulgarian business sector for bigger investments in Georgia, and her Georgian counterpart said she would work hard to create a favorable environment for this.

Minister Zalkaliani has expressed his satisfaction with the forthcoming joint projects, pointing out that they will be useful not only to both countries but also to Europe as a whole.

"I sincerely thank you for Bulgaria's support for Georgia on its way to European integration, and the relationship between our two countries is excellent and we hope to continue to deepen our relations in all spheres," said David Zalcaliani, quoted in the statement.

The meeting was in the framework of the official visit of Georgia's PM Mamuka Bakhtadze.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mamuka Bakhtadze, Ekaterina Zaharieva, bilateral relations, Georgia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria