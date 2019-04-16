Deepening of the Cooperation between Bulgarian and Hungarian Businesses

On April 15, 2019 in Budapest, Hungary, in the framework of the Second Meeting of the Intergovernmental Bulgarian-Hungarian Commission for Economic Cooperation, BSMEPA together with its Hungarian partner – the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency organized a business forum with bilateral meetings.

Mr. Gabor Ligetfalfi, Executive Director of the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency, opened the business forum. The Minister of Economy of the Republic of Bulgaria, Emil Karanikolov, and the Hungarian Deputy State Secretary of the Republic of Hungary, Dr Petra Ponevach-Panna, addressed the participants.

Presentation of the business opportunities in Bulgaria was made by the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Investment Agency, Mr. Stamen Yanev, and by the Executive Director of the National Industrial Zone Company, Mrs. Antoaneta Bares.

During the business forum, Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr Boyko Takov held a meeting with his Hungarian partner, Mr. Gabor Ligetfalfi, during which information and experience were exchanged on the functioning and provision of services in support of local exporters.

The event was attended by 10 Bulgarian companies, which held passionate meetings with 39 Hungarian partners. The expected result is an increase of the trade exchange between Bulgaria and Hungary, as well as a stimulation of the joint investments.