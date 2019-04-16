The Bulgarian households are spend 5 772 BGN average per capita in 2018 or by 10.6% more compared to 2017. Household expenditure increase 1.7 times during the 2009 - 2018 period, according to the National Statistical Institute.

The relative share of consumer expenditure within the total household expenditure decreases from 85.7% in 2009 to 81.3% in 2018. During the 2009 - 2018 period within the total household expenditure average per capita are observed changes as:

• 1 714 BGN average per capita are spent in 2018 on food and non-alcoholic beverages or by 9.0% more than 2017 and by 41.0% more compared to 2009;

• Expenditure on housing (water, electricity, fuels, furnishing and maintenance of the house) during the last year are 1 017 BGN - or by 3.0% more than 2017 and by 67.5% more than 2009;

• 667 BGN are spent in 2018 on transport and communication, by 15.8% more than 2017 and by 90.0% more than 2009;

• During the last year expenditure on taxes and social insurance contributions are 738 BGN and increase by 13.9% compared to 2017 and more three times compared to 2009. The relative share of expenditure on food within the total household expenditure is 29.7% in 2018 or by 0.4 pp less than 2017 and by 6.8 pp less than 2009.

The relative share of expenditure on housing decreases by 1.4 pp in 2018 compared to 2017 and decreases by 0.6 pp compared to 2009. The share of expenditure on taxes and social insurance contributions within the total household expenditure is 12.8% in 2018 or by 0.3 pp more than 2017 and by 5.9 pp more than 2009. The share of expenditure on transport and communication varies around 11% during the 2009 - 2018 period.

Statistical data show changes in the household consumption structure in Bulgaria in 2018 compared to 2017. Consumption per capita of bread and paste products decreases by 1.8 kg and of fruit by 1.2 kg. Consumption of vegetables increases by 2.7 kg, of yoghurt by 1.7 kg, of meat by 1.5 kg and of non-alcoholic beverages by 1.2 litres. Annually consumption of alcoholic beverages per capita increases from 28.9 litres to 31.0 litres and of cigarettes from 656 to 674 numbers.

The purchasing power of households increases for almost kinds of food in 2018 except white bread, cucumbers, peppers, apples, grapes, butter. Biggest increase of the purchasing power of potatoes, rice, dry beans, milk, pork, poultry meal and sugar is observed in comparison to 2017.