Bulgaria: NSI: Household Income Grows By 7.3% in 2018

The annual total income average per capita is 6 013 BGN in 2018 and increases by 7.6% compared to 2017. The total income average per household member increases 1.6 times during the 2009 - 2018 period.

The following more important changes with respect to the sources of total average income per household member are observed during the 2009 - 2018 period:

Income from wages and salaries in 2018 is 3 336 BGN, increases by 9.8% compared to 2017 and by 73.0% compared to 2009; • Income from pensions during the last year is 1 645 BGN, increases by 11.2% compared to 2017 and by 61.4% compared to 2009; • Income from self-employment in 2018 is 420 BGN, increases by 11.4% compared to 2017 and by 59.1% compared to 2009;
Income from other earnings during the last year is 70 BGN, decreases by 45.7% compared to 2017 and decreases by 54.2% compared to 2009;
Income from social benefits (unemployment benefit, family allowances and other social benefits) in 2018 is 156 BGN, decreases by 16.6% compared to 2017 and increases by 27.9% compared to 2009. Income from wages and salaries has a highest relative share within the total household structure. This share in 2018 is 55.5%, by 1.1 percentage points (pp) more than 2017 and by 3.3 pp more than 2009.

Social transfers (pensions, unemployment benefits, family allowances and other social benefits) form 29.8% within the total income in 2018. Income from pensions has the highest relative share within the social transfers - 27.3% within the total income in 2018, increases by 0.8 pp compared to 2017 and decreases by 0.3 pp compared to 2009. 

In 2018 the relative share of income from self-employment is 7.0%, increases by 0.3 pp compared to 2017 and decreases by 0.1 pp compared to 2009.

The relative share of income from other earnings is 1.2% in 2018, decreases by 1.1 pp compared to 2017 and decreases by 2.9 pp compared to 2009.

 

