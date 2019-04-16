The EP Once Again Discussed Today the Issue of Britain's Withdrawal From the EU

The European Parliament once again discussed today the issue of Britain's withdrawal from the EU.



European Council President Donald Tusk has expressed hope that the British side will use the delay the best. T

,,The British country has so far shown responsible behavior, and we have no reason to believe that this would change by sabotaging the work of the EU. We're all exhausted, but we have to go ahead civilized. We must remain dreamers, "Tusk added, referring to the opportunity for the British to reconsider their intention to leave the EU.



European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker noted that the "flexible" delay granted to London is a responsible decision. ,,Nothing can be decided without the EP'', said Juncker.



The Socialists and Democrats commented that Tusk had managed to pull the British out of the "edge of the rock" with the proposal for a longer delay. According to the Socialists, British politicians play with the fate of their fellow countrymen. They also called for a second nationwide poll.



The European Conservatives and Reformists noted that the issue of EU membership has divided British society for many years. They urged London to find a solution before the MEPs elections at the end of next month.



The Liberal Group declared itself against the decision of the European Council of 10 April because it is extending uncertainty and so the disorder can be transferred to the EU. The Liberals have urged British politicians to agree in the coming days.



The European United Left has objected to the European Council's decisions because the long delay has undermined the EP's election and work. The British had either to leave the EU immediately or stay for the next five years, commented on this parliamentary force.



According to the Europe of Peoples and Freedom Group, Britain will not leave the EU and the will of the voters has been surrendered. According to this group, the EP elections in the country will be essentially a second referendum.