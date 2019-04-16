Fifty top companies and over 10,000 students will participate in this year's Careers UNWE 2019 forum, which will take place on 16 and 17 April, Chairman of the Students’ Council at University of National and World Economy (UNWE) Angel Stoykov said in an interview for Focus Radio’s Good Morning, Bulgaria. He pointed out that this year's forum will focus on the top companies in the Bulgarian market, including international ones. "This year's forum is entirely focused on the need to improve the relationship between business and education, not just with such career forums. Businesses should decide if they could be more involved in education. Discussion on this topic is needed as education is developing and only theoretical knowledge is insufficient for the successful development and successful positioning in the labour market,” Angel Stoykov explained. He added that the forum allows companies to better present their internships or vacancies. The organisers of the forum, which is held for the third year, expect a large attendance of between 10,000 and 12,000 students. The companies that will participate in the event are from different sectors – the financial, marketing, legal, telecommunication, IT, etc. "The UNWE produces capable and knowledgeable people who are valued in the labour market," said Angel Stoykov.