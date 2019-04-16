Bulgarian Prime Minister Borisov at a Meeting with his Georgian Counterpart
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will meet with Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze, who arrives on an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of the Bulgarian Prime Minister.
They will hold a four-way conversation, followed by a plenary meeting of the two delegations.
The focus of the talks will be the intensification of economic and trade relations as well as cooperation in the field of infrastructure, transport and energy between Bulgaria and Georgia.
During his visit, the Georgian guest will also meet with President Rumen Radev at 15.30 at Dondukov 2.
