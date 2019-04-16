Minister Petkova: Russia Remains a Key Partner for Bulgaria in Nuclear Power

The excellent collaboration between the Kozloduy NPP and the Rosatom State Corporation continues in the implementation of the program for the modernization of the 5th and 6th units of the nuclear power plant, "Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova said during a meeting with the Director General of" Rosatom "Alexei Ligachov, announced by the Ministry of Energy.The meeting was held within the XIth International Forum" Atomexpo 2019 "in Sochi, Russia.



Minister Petkova introduced the representatives of Rosatom to the stage of the selection procedure for a strategic investor in the Belene NPP project. "We will publish the documentation in the Official Journal of the European Commission and we will then inform the interested companies in writing that the 90-day deadline for submitting applications has begun," said Petkova, quoted by the Energy Authority.

"National Electricity Company" EAD will complete the project licensing procedure, she added. An opinion was received from the Nuclear Regulatory Agency confirming the validity of the authorizations issued so far. The completion of the licensing process will enable potential investors to have full information on the project and the Bulgarian side to assure their share in the future project company.

According to Petkova, the Bulgarian side relies on a partnership with the Rosatom State Corporation at all stages of the implementation of the Belene NPP project. Both sides will continue their active dialogue on the launch of the strategic investor selection procedure.

Earlier, Minister Petkova also spoke with representatives of the American company General Electric. On their part, their interest in Belene NPP was confirmed as a part of the equipment and engineer of the project. Generali Electric could also cooperate in securing part of the funding for the project, it became clear during the meeting, the report said.