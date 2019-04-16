Executive Director of Bulgarian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency Signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Asian-Arab Chamber of Commerce

A Memorandum of Understanding between Bulgarian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency and Asian-Arab Chamber of Commerce was signed today, 11.04.2019, by Dr. Boyko Takov and Mr. Saad Al Dabbagh, Joint Secretary of the Chamber.

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum took place in the capital of the State of Qatar, Doha, during a bilateral business forum with over 100 representatives of the business community of the two countries. The event was officially opened by President Radev, Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar, Mr. Alexander Manolev, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Bulgaria and Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani.

The Memorandum provides partnership in the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, providing real opportunities for expanding business contacts between enterprises. Both parties are committed to exchanging trade-related business information, investment opportunities, policy and measures taken by each side to promote the internationalization of small and medium-sized enterprises.

BSMEPA and Asian-Arab Chamber of Commerce will cooperate in organizing events for the benefit of small and medium-sized enterprises such as exchanges of entrepreneurs’ visits, organizing their participation in business forums and seminars, trade fairs, exhibitions and other promotional activities.

The Executive Director of BSMEPA, Dr. Takov, is visiting Lebanon and Qatar as part of the Bulgarian delegation in the framework of an official visit by President Rumen Radev to both countries.