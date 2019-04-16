Wild Animals have Eaten Pelican Eggs in "Srebarna" Nature Reserve

Wild animals have entered the colony of Dalmatian Pelicans in Bulgaria’s Srebarna Nature Reserve and have scared them. Video surveillance footage shows that an animal has eaten some of the eggs and the birds have moved. According to environmentalists, there is no danger that pelicans will be left without a generation, because the first ones, which arrived in December, already have babies, reports BNT.

Experts say the pelicans were frightened by a dog. The video surveillance shows how it takes eggs from the nests. That's why eco-inspectors will look for a way to ensure safety for the protected birds, although an electric herd device cannot be placed in the lake.

They say that they should limit the access to the Pelican colony or at least attract one or several animals to another part of the reserve where there are no breeding birds.

Pelicans from the platforms already have a generation, and those who nest on the ground are in a breeding season.