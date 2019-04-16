Former Mayor of Mladost District in Sofia Sentenced to 20 Years of Imprisonment

The Specialised Court on 15th of April sentenced the former mayor of the metropolitan area "Mladost", Desislava Ivancheva, to 20 years in prison and a fine of 10,000 BGN and deprivation of the right to take a public post. Her deputy Bilyana Petrova was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment and a fine of 15,000 BGN. The third defendant on the case Petko Dyulgerov was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment and a fine of 12,000 BGN. All three defendants were found guilty of receiving a bribe. The sentence is subject to appeal to a higher instance, reports BNT.

The former Mayor of Mladost district, Desislava Ivancheva, was arrested during an anticorruption operation on 17th of April. She was accused of taking a bribe of 70,000 euros.

The Prosecutor's Office on 18th of April pressed charges agianst Ivancheva, for bribe-taking in particularly large amounts. Half a million euro is the amount she requested from an investor for issuing a building permit. Intermediary in the scheme was former mayor of Mladost disctrict, Petko Dyulgerov. The investigation started in December.