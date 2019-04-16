Rain in the Afternoon in Western Bulgaria, Snow in the Mountains

Today clouds expected to break and decrease to mostly sunny in many areas. In isolated places in the western half of the country, mainly in the afternoon, it will rain, turning to snow in the mountains over 1,800 m. Mostly light wind from the northwest. Maximum temperatures between 12°C and 17°C, meteorologist Georgy Tsekov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.

Broken clouds with light north-northwest wind along the Black Sea coast. It remains cool with highs between 13°C and 14°C.

The mountains will be mostly cloudy, with rain in places, mainly over western ridges, turning to snow over 1,800 m. A moderate northwest wind. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will reach about 6°C, and at 2,000 m – about minus 1°C.