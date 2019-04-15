Prices For Consumers in Bulgaria Continue to Grow

The consumer price index in March 2019 compared to February 2019 was 100.1%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.1%, according to the National Statistical Institute. 

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (March 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 1.2% and the annual inflation in March 2019 compared to March 2018 was 3.6%. The annual average inflation, measured by CPI, in the last 12 months (April 2018 - March 2019) compared to the previous 12 months (April 2017 - March 2018) was 3.1%.

In March 2019 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows: • Food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 0.2%;
• Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - an increase of 0.2%;
• Clothing and footwear - a decrease of 0.6%; 

• Health - an increase of 0.1%;
• Transport - an increase of 2.3%;
• Communications - a decrease of 0.1%;
• Recreation and culture - a decrease of 3.9%;
• Education - an increase of 0.4%;
• Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.3%;
• Miscellaneous goods and service - an increase of 0.4%.

 The harmonized index of consumer prices in March 2019 compared to February 2019 was 100.2%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.2%.

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (March 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 0.7% and the annual inflation in March 2019 compared to March 2018 was 2.8% . The annual average inflation, measured by HICP, in the last 12 months (April 2018 - March 2019) compared to the previous 12 months (April 2017 - March 2018) was 2.9%.

The price index of a small basket in March 2019 compared to February 2019 was 100.2% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (March 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 102.3%.

In March 2019 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows:

• Food products - an increase of 0.2%;

• Non-food products - an increase of 0.2%;

• Services - the prices remained at the level of the previous month.

 

