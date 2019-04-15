EC: The Important Thing is That With the Bulgarian Authorities We Are Conducting a Constructive Conversation on the Implementation of the Recommendations

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | April 15, 2019, Monday // 19:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EC: The Important Thing is That With the Bulgarian Authorities We Are Conducting a Constructive Conversation on the Implementation of the Recommendations pixabay.com

European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said today that the commission is conducting a constructive conversation with the Bulgarian authorities on the implementation of the recommendations on the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism.

He said this after his meeting today with Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov and in response to questions at a press conference.

     The purpose of the meeting with the Bulgarian Chief Prosecutor was to discuss the necessary steps for the implementation of the recommendations from the monitoring mechanism.

,,I meet with many representatives of Bulgaria and Romania, directly related to these issues. I was encouraged by the words of Chief Prosecutor Tsatsarov that (the Bulgarian authorities) are determined to implement the recommendations of the EC. However, there is a lot of work left'', Timmermans pointed out.

,,These two countries came from a rather bleak place in 2007, when EC monitoring was introduced. There is still more work to be done, but the Bulgarian authorities are making efforts. Yes, there are problems - we discussed them today, there are investigated officials, resignations have been filed. There is a reason to keep an eye on this. What is important is that we are conducting a constructive conversation with the Bulgarian authorities on the implementation of EC recommendations'',  said Timmermans

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Frans Timmermans, Sotir Tsatsarov, mechanism, Bulgaria, Romania, recommendations
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria