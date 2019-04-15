In 2018 Bilateral Trade Between Bulgaria and Hungary Grew by 5.3 %

,,The economic co-operation between Bulgaria and Hungary marks a positive development. In 2018 bilateral trade was 1.608 billion with a growth of 5.3%. Bulgarian exports to Hungary amounted to EUR 497.7 million, 7.9% up, while imports from Hungary amounted to EUR 1.110 billion, up 4.2%.'' This was stated by the Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov during the official opening of the Bulgarian-Hungarian Business Forum held in Budapest, reported Econ.bg

The forum was attended by Bulgarian and Hungarian companies from agriculture, food, pharmaceutical and mechanical engineering, information technology and tourism.

Minister Karanikolov pointed out that there is political, economic and cultural cooperation between Bulgaria and Hungary, which makes bilateral relations a priority.

"This forum is another step towards unleashing the great economic potential between our two countries," added Karanikolov.

The Minister of Economy pointed out that in the structure of the Bulgarian exports, the share of equipment includes parts and components, petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals, accumulators, medicaments, footwear products. While imports from Hungary are distributed between medications, cars, sugar, mineral fertilizers, apparatuses and parts, electrical equipment.

"It is important for us to preserve and expand the positions of Bulgarian goods and services in the countries that are our traditional partners," Karanikolov said.