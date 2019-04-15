WHO: Measles Cases Have Risen by 300%

Actual cases of infection outweigh the reported, alarmed by the organization, quoted by NOVA TV. 

Measles have risen by 300% worldwide for the first three months of 2019, compared with the same period last year, according to World Health Organization (WHO), quoted by BTA.

"Although these data are conditional and incomplete, they show a trend. In many countries there are outbreaks of the disease. In many regions, there has been a significant increase in measles cases'', the health organization said.

The WHO notes that actual cases of infection exceed the times reported, which means that the early 2019 forecasts have underestimated the the seriousness of the outbreaks.

