North Stream 2 Filed a Third Request For a Building Permit From Denmark

Denmark slows construction, undermining investor confidence, reported NOVA TV.



The Nord Stream-2 developer has asked Denmark for a third permit for the construction of the pipeline.

The third application has been applied to the environmental impact assessment. It covers a route that is entirely in the Danish exclusive economic zone south of the island of Bornholm.

"Previously, this area was disputed between Denmark and Poland and was not available for project development. Today, an agreement has been reached between the two countries, which, however, has not yet been ratified by Poland, "said a statement from the builder company.

As the Danish Energy Agency (SEA) pointed out, there were two options for the construction of the pipeline, which passes along the continental shelf southeast of Bornholm.

"In March 2019, the Danish Energy Agency asked North Stream - 2 AG to look at the Southeast route that runs past the Continental Shelf. This request was made in order for Danish Energy Agency to ensure that the most optimal route permit is granted in view of the environmental impact. According to preliminary data, the South-East route is the most appropriate, "said Danish Energy Agency.

At the end of March, Copenhagen proposed to the company to consider an additional option for the route of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, among which the company has already applied for. The main route passes through the territorial waters of Denmark, south of Bornholm, while the alternative route is through the exclusive economic zone northwest of Bornholm.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipes with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the coasts of Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. It is planned to complete the new pipeline in 2019. It will pass through the territorial waters or the exclusive economic zones of countries located along the Baltic coast - Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. From these countries, Nord Stream-2 AG remains only in Denmark to get a building permit.