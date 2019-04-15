Grigor Dimitrov progressed with one place in the world rankings. Dimitrov, who did not take part in tournaments last week, stayed with 1300 points but was already 28th in the ATP rankings.

This week, Grigor participated in the Monte Carlo Masters Series tournament where he has been defending last year's semifinals.

He played against Berrettini at the launch in Monte Carlo

There are no serious changes for other Bulgarians in the ATP rankings. Dimitar Kuzmanov is №324, Alexander Lazov is №476 and Alexander Lazarov is under №483.

Ranking of Bulgarians in the ATP World Ranking:

28. (29) Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) - 1300 points

324. (323) Dimitar Kuzmanov - 86 points

476. (476) Alexander Lazov - 13 points

483. (482) Alexander Lazarov - 12 points

Pairs:

345. (347) Grigor Dimitrov - 90 points

438. (440) Dimitar Kuzmanov - 47 points

443. (446) Alexander Donski - 45 points

450. (451) Alexander Lazarov - 45 points.