Malta held a unique celebration to mark the 120 years of Pancho Vladigerov

Bulgarian culture and education has been widely supported in the past four years in Malta by no less the H.E. Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, the President of the Republic of Malta. On 11th March 2019 H.E. President Coleiro Preca hosted a concert to mark the 120th years from the birth of the Bulgarian composer Pancho Vladigerov at her official residence at San Anton Palace. This concert, the last to be held during her presidency, was a unique celebration of outstanding Bulgarian music talent of international standing.

The response to the concert was widely acclaimed. Several dignitaries including former Head of State of the Republic of Malta and several ambassadors accredited to Malta turned up. The audience present not only filled the music hall but also the lobby of this magnificent early seventeenth century palace. The pieces highlighted Vladigerov’s work played by the Bulgarian virtuoso pianist Rostislav Yovchev and songs sung by the Bulgarian soprano Andriana Yordanova. The concert was a unique impressive interpretation of Vladigerov’s work, a performance received with a standing ovation by the most distinguished guests. Pieces played included Биляна платно белеше (Bilyana was washing the linen), Мар Димитро льо (Ah Dimitro), Одит моме за вода (Young maiden went for water), Чудила се й мила мама (My dear mother was wondering) and Кериното либе (Kera’s beloved). Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malta and Bulgaria, this event was the second time that a Bulgarian virtuoso pianist performed in Malta.

Yovchev is a professor of piano and Head of the Department of Piano at the Faculty of Theory, Composition and Conducting at the National Music Academy ‘Pancho Vladigerov’ whilst Yordanovais a soprano, music pedagogue and an academic based in Malta where she teaches voice technique at the Malta School of Music and is a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta. The concert was one of the last several initiatives taken up by H.E. Prof. Lino Bianco prior his term of office as the ambassador of the Republic of Malta to the Republic of Bulgaria came to an end.