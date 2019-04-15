Inflation since the beginning of the year has been 1.2%, annual inflation in March 2019 YoY is 3.6%

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 15, 2019, Monday // 16:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Inflation since the beginning of the year has been 1.2%, annual inflation in March 2019 YoY is 3.6%

The consumer price index for March 2019 compared to February 2019 is 100.1%, ie, monthly inflation of 0.1%. Inflation from the beginning of the year (March 2019 versus December 2018) was 1.2%, and annual inflation in March 2019 compared to March 2018 was 3.6%. The average annual inflation rate for April 2018 - March 2019 compared to April 2017 - March 2018 was 3.1%, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).
The prices of the following food products increased the most in March: cabbage – 22.0%, pepper – 11.7%, potatoes – 10.9%, garlic – 2.8%, root vegetables (carrots and red beets) – 2.6%, frozen fish – 2.1%, citrus and southern fruits – 1.5%, apples – 1.2%, olives – 1.9%, white beans – 1.7%, rice – 1.0%, among others.
On the other hand, the prices of the following products decreased the most: leafy greens – 14.8%, cucumbers – 8.0%, tomatoes – 7.2%, cheese – 1.4%, chocolate and chocolate products –1.8%.
In March 2019, the prices of the goods and services in the main consumer groups increased compared to the previous month in the following categories:
• Food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 0.2%;
• Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - an increase of 0.2%;
• Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - an increase of 0.2%;
• Health - an increase of 0.1%;
• Transport - an increase of 2.3%;
• Education - an increase of 0.4%;
• Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.3%;
• Miscellaneous goods and service - an increase of 0.4%.
The prices of the following goods and services decreased:
• Communications - a decrease of 0.1%;
• Recreation and culture - a decrease of 3.9%;
• Clothing and footwear - a decrease of 0.6%.
Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels retained their price levels of the previous month.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria