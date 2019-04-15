Inflation since the beginning of the year has been 1.2%, annual inflation in March 2019 YoY is 3.6%

The consumer price index for March 2019 compared to February 2019 is 100.1%, ie, monthly inflation of 0.1%. Inflation from the beginning of the year (March 2019 versus December 2018) was 1.2%, and annual inflation in March 2019 compared to March 2018 was 3.6%. The average annual inflation rate for April 2018 - March 2019 compared to April 2017 - March 2018 was 3.1%, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The prices of the following food products increased the most in March: cabbage – 22.0%, pepper – 11.7%, potatoes – 10.9%, garlic – 2.8%, root vegetables (carrots and red beets) – 2.6%, frozen fish – 2.1%, citrus and southern fruits – 1.5%, apples – 1.2%, olives – 1.9%, white beans – 1.7%, rice – 1.0%, among others.

On the other hand, the prices of the following products decreased the most: leafy greens – 14.8%, cucumbers – 8.0%, tomatoes – 7.2%, cheese – 1.4%, chocolate and chocolate products –1.8%.

In March 2019, the prices of the goods and services in the main consumer groups increased compared to the previous month in the following categories:

• Food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 0.2%;

• Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - an increase of 0.2%;

• Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - an increase of 0.2%;

• Health - an increase of 0.1%;

• Transport - an increase of 2.3%;

• Education - an increase of 0.4%;

• Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.3%;

• Miscellaneous goods and service - an increase of 0.4%.

The prices of the following goods and services decreased:

• Communications - a decrease of 0.1%;

• Recreation and culture - a decrease of 3.9%;

• Clothing and footwear - a decrease of 0.6%.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels retained their price levels of the previous month.