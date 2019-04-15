Bulgarian TIR Trucks Blocked at the Turkish Border due to Unpaid Charges

Hundreds of TIR lorries are blocked at the border with Turkey and cannot enter Bulgaria on 15th of April. The reason is that a few days ago, the Turkish authorities introduced additional controls and collect unpaid fines and toll fees from the Bulgarian drivers at the border checkpoint, reports BNT.

According to Bulgarian carriers, the fines are inflated significantly. Drivers who have no money leave the lorries in a parking lot and walk. Today, many drivers are waiting at Kapikule border crossing for someone to bring them money in order to pay for their debts.

The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Edirne has not yet received complaints, but is ready to assist Bulgarian citizens and can conduct a check on an alert, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry informs. There are no queues on the Bulgarian territory, the Border police press office said.