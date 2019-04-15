73.7% of the Population in Bulgaria Live in the Cities

Society | April 15, 2019, Monday // 11:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 73.7% of the Population in Bulgaria Live in the Cities pixabay.com

At the end of 2018, 5,159,129 people lived in cities, or 73.7% of the population, and 1,840,910 people, or 26.3% - in villages, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

At the end of 2018, there were 257 cities and towns and 4,999 villages in Bulgaria. Abandoned villages were 164, mostly in the provinces of Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo and Kardzhali. Some 1,193, or 22.7%, of the villages, have 1 to 49 inhabitants. Cities with a population of over 100,000 people were six, with 34.4% of the population living in them.

As of the end of 2018 the country is divided into 6 statistical regions, 28 provinces and 265 municipalities.


Half of the country's population (50.2%) lives in the southwestern and southern central regions, and the northwest region has the smallest population - 742,000, or 10.6%. In all six statistical regions, the population had declined compared to 2017, with the largest decrease being to the northwest - 1.8%, and the lowest in the southwest region - 0.3%.

The Vidin province had the smallest population – 84 865 people, or 1.2% of the country's population, and Sofia District (capital city) had the largest – 1,328,120 people (19.0%). Six provinces had a population of more than 300,000, with more than a third of the country's population (35.3%) living in the first three of them - Sofia (capital city), Plovdiv and Varna. Only two provinces – Sofia District (capital city) and Kardzhali – had increased their population compared to 2017 – by 0.2 and 1.2%, respectively. In all other areas, there was a decrease, the largest being in the provinces of Vidin (2.4%) and Montana and Vratsa (1.9%).

The distribution of the population was also uneven. In 73 municipalities with less than 6,000 people there lived only 4.0% of the population, while 41.3% lived in the nine municipalities with a population of over 100,000. The smallest municipality was Treklyano - 758 people.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Statistic Institute, population, Bulgaria, cities, small villages, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria