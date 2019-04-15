Rain Will Stop in Eastern Bulgaria Before Noon. The Rest of The Country Will Remain Cloudy

Today, the rain will stop in eastern Bulgaria before noon, with clouds expected to break in the afternoon. The rest of the country will remain mostly cloudy, with rain in places, mainly in southwest Bulgaria, and snow in the mountains at above 1,800 m.



There will be moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 11°C and 16°C. Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month, it will rise slightly, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.



The Black Sea coast will be cloudy before midday, still lightly raining in places. By noon the rain will stop and clouds will break by the evening, in many places to mostly sunny. There will be moderate northern wind. It will remain cool with maximum temperatures between 10°C and 13°C.