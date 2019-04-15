The Painting that Would be Given to Pope Francis as a Present During his Stay in Bulgaria was Selected

In Rakovsky, the contest was completed and the painting, which will be given to Pope Francis when he visited the city in early May, was selected.



The competition involved eight local art tutors, with the theme of various themes and techniques to recreate the square and church "The Holy Heart of Jesus".



On Friday, all the works participating in the painting competition were arranged and displayed at the St. Cyril and Methodius Chitalishte, and a special anonymous poll determined the winning work. In the first place with 25 votes was chosen the work of Boicho Kotov, Georgi Plakov's second-place painting gathered 20 votes.

"For us the visit of the holy father to our city is a great event and a great honor," the winner Boycho Kotov told reporters. He also said he had used several types of techniques, and his painting took about a month.



"It is a great honor for me that my work was chosen as a gift to the pope. I would like him to bless the city and pray for health and prosperity, "he added.

Preparations for welcoming Pope Francis are to the end, key streets in the city have been repaired, buildings are refreshed, and the spring cleaning of the city is underway, Rakovsky Mayor Pavel Gugherov said.



The visit of the head of the Roman Catholic Church in Bulgaria will be from 5 to 7 May and includes a visit to Rakovsky and Sofia. Immediately after, Pope Francis will travel to Skopje, with his Balkan Tour including a visit to Romania at the end of the month.