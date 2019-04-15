The BNB will Print the Ballot Papers for the European Elections in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian National Bank will print the ballots for the European elections. This is stated in a decision published on the website of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC).



The paper ballots for the election of members of the European Parliament from Bulgaria on 26 May 2019 in the country and in the sections outside the country will be prepared by the printing works of the BNB.

Ballots are produced in compliance with the technical specifications approved by CEC decision. If necessary, the BNB may use other specialized printing works.