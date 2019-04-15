The Number of Victims of Floods in Iran has Reached 76, Colossal Destruction

Seventy-six people have died in Iran since the floods in recent weeks, according to data released Sunday by Iranian authorities quoted by AFP.

"With the deaths of five people in the province of Hussein and one person in the province of Ilam, the number of people killed after March 19 reached 76," the online message of the investigating authorities said. The two Southwestern provinces suffered the worst of the floods that first struck the northeast of Iran.

The stigma forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate towns and villages and suffered huge damage to residential buildings, farmland, roads and other infrastructure. The Ministry of Transport reported that more than 14,000 km of roads were damaged and 725 bridges were completely destroyed.

Authorities issued a new flood warning in the eastern regions of the country, where yesterday rain was pouring.

Iran's meteorological office says that these floods do not mean for sure that the drought that has been going on for over a decade in the country has come to an end, AFP reported.

The Iranian Mehre agency cites Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hodajti, who said the natural disaster caused 130 trillion rival damage to agriculture (about $ 3.1 billion), and Huizen alone for losses of 714 million dollars.