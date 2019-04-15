Successful Start for Grigor Dimitrov in Monte Carlo

Grigor Dimitrov successfully started his season on red courts. In the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters, the Bulgarian won with 7:5, 6:4 Italian Matteo Beretini in a duel that lasted just under 2 hours.

In it Dimitrov did not show his best tennis, but he demonstrates that he is prepared for the heavy matches on red pavement, outraging a strong rival in the face of world number 54, which in February played semi-final in Sofia.



On the central court of the Monte Carlo Country Club, however, the Bulgarian showed a better game and achieved a success in two sets. He came in a similar scenario - both of them started with a breakthrough for Beretini in the first game that Dimitrov returned quickly, and then at the end of the set, the Bulgarian was overwhelmed by new breakthroughs.

On the whole, Grigor's advantage was visible, but several times as miraculously his 22-year-old rival survived his serve games. Eventually Beretini scored 14 of 18 break points, but the four were enough for the Bulgarians to win the first match between them.