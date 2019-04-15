Bulgarian President Radev in Veliko Tarnovo for 140 Years Since the Adoption of the Tarnovo Constitution

April 15, 2019, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President Radev in Veliko Tarnovo for 140 Years Since the Adoption of the Tarnovo Constitution

Head of State Rumen Radev will visit Veliko Tarnovo, where he will take part in the 140th anniversary of the adoption of the Tarnovo Constitution on 15 and 16 April. This was announced by the presidential press secretariat.

The President will address a formal sitting of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Bulgaria, which will take place tomorrow at 17.00 tomorrow in the Hall of the Constituent Assembly. At 18.30, Rumen Radev will present the Honorary Plaque "St. Cyril and Methodius" to the National Center of Culture "Nadezhda-1869" on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the cultural institution.

On Tuesday, at 10.30, the President will attend the formal sitting of the 44th National Assembly in the Hall of the Constituent Assembly and will observe the reconstruction of the 1879 events.

