Criminal Group Distributing Drugs from Bulgaria was Busted in Serbia
Five members of one of the largest drug trafficking groups are detained in Serbia. The group, better known as America, has been importing drugs from Bulgaria to Serbia, the prosecutor's office said.
Institution spokesperson Irena Bielos said the detainees would be questioned today by investigators.
"Yesterday, five people were arrested in a BIA operation, including the America gang leader at a time when a shipment of drugs was handed over to a famous Belgrade restaurant," the state radio RTS said.
Detainees are between the ages of 41 and 60.
