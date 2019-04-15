Precipitation in Bulgaria Stops for a Short While, Cool Mornings in the Coming Days

April 15, 2019

Today, even before noon, rainfall in eastern Bulgaria will stop, and after lunch the cloud will tear temporarily. Over the rest of the country will remain mostly cloudy and in places, mainly in southwest Bulgaria will have rain, in the mountains over 1800 m of snow.
 
It will blow to moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 11 and 16 degrees. Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month - it will rise slightly.

In the mountains it will be mostly cloudy, in places in the masses of Western Bulgaria will rain and over 1800 m - snow. It will blow to moderate wind from east to northeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 m will be about 6 degrees, at 2000 m - about 0 degrees.

The Black Sea will be cloudy before midday, still in places will be slight rainfall. By noon rainfall will stop and by the end of the day there will be break of cloudiness, in many places to mostly sunny. It will blow to a moderate northern wind. It remains cool with maximum temperatures between 10 and 13 degrees. The sea water temperature is 11-12 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 bales.

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, only minor precipitation will occur in isolated places. There will also be temporary tears and reductions in cloudiness, in more places and longer on the first day. The wind will be orientated from the northwest.

Morning temperatures will also decrease in separate places in Northeastern Bulgaria and frosts will form in the high fields when clearing in the night hours. Daily temperatures will rise slightly.

On Thursday and Friday the probability of precipitation rises again. The wind will become northeast, in eastern Bulgaria it will be temperate and the temperatures will decrease. On weekends rainfall will be in fewer places, there will be ruins and clouds. In the morning hours there is an increased chance of frost.

