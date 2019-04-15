Every 10th Person who Moved in Bulgaria Comes from Russia

Every tenth of a total of nearly 30,000 people who moved to Bulgaria from abroad in 2018 came from Russia. This is the data of the National Statistics Institute on Migration.

The highest share of immigrants from Turkey (29.9%), the Russian Federation, 11.0% and Germany 7.2%.

A total of 29,559 people have changed their place of residence from abroad - they are Bulgarian citizens who have returned to the country as well as citizens of other countries who have been granted a permit or a residence status in Bulgaria, NSI said.

Among them, 35.5% are in the 20-39 age group and 27.6% are aged 40-59. The youngest immigrants (under 20) are 19.0% and the oldest (aged 60 and older) - 17.9%.

The number of people leaving Bulgaria is still higher than those returning

A total of 33,225 people have changed their current address from abroad. The most preferred destinations are Germany (24.4%), Great Britain (17.8%) and Italy (7.5%).

Every second emigrant (49.4%) is aged 20-39. The youngest emigrants (under 20) are 15.8%, and those aged 60 and older - 9.2% of all emigrants.

Over 18,000 people have moved to Sofia from the province

In 2018, 109,810 people participated in resettlements between the settlements in the country.

Most often people change their place of residence from one city to another, every fourth leave a village to go to a city, and every fifth moves from the town to the village.

The largest number of the displaced persons in the country chose to reside in Sofia (18,574). Nearly 10 per cent come to Sofia - from Sofia region, 7.1 per cent from Blagoevgrad and 6 per cent from Plovdiv. The least traveled in the capital are Razgrad - 0.7% and Targovishte - 0.9%.