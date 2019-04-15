New Cheap Flights Start between Sofia, Bulgaria and Germany

New low-cost flights between Sofia and Germany are launched by the German low-cost airline Eurowings. The carrier’s airplanes start flights between the Bulgarian capital Sofia and the German cities Stuttgart and Dusseldorf from October 31st. The flights will be twice a week. The planes to Stuttgart will fly Tuesday and Sunday, and to Dusseldorf on Thursday and Saturday.
Tickets can now be booked online. The cheapest to date proposals for a one-way flight between Sofia and Dusseldorf cost 50 euros. Flights to Stuttgart are slightly higher, with prices starting at 70 euros.