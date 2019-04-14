BGN 14 million For Cleaner Air in Plovdiv

Plovdiv with an application for participation in a pilot project to improve air quality. The city will receive gratuitously BGN 14 million under the EU Operational Program "Environment".



Money is provided to replace solid fuel stoves with air conditioners and other ecological ways of domestic heating. The project will be completed by December 31, 2023.

People who want to join the program can now submit a declaration of interest through the websites of the Municipality of Plovdiv and the regional mayoralties.

An information campaign addressed to all over 18,000 households that heat wood and coal is also underway.

Vasilka Chopkova - Director of Ecology Directorate in Plovdiv Municipality: We have announced that the declarations of interest will be accepted until July 31, and in fact this period will be extended during the first stage of this information education campaign, we hope it will reach each one and raise the sensitivity of more people, and we expect it to be difficult.