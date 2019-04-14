Pope Francis Criticizes Addiction to Mobile Phones

“Phones are for connecting” Pope Francis told an enthusiastic Paul VI Hall full of students: “life is for communicating!”, quoted by Vatican News.

The girls and boys, accompanied by family members and teachers of Rome’s Visconti High School clapped loudly when the Pope turned his attention to their ever-present digital devices.

"Free yourself from the addiction to mobile phones" he warned, pointing out that they are good and useful tools, but must be used in the right way.

Speaking off-the-cuff during his wide-ranging and to-the-point discourse, the Pope said “Mobile phones are for communication” and communication is beautiful and good. But, he continued, the danger of becoming addicted to mobile phones is very tangible at present.

Every one, he continued, should know how to use one, “but when you become a slave to your mobile phone, you will lose your freedom”.