The First Trailer of Star Wars: ''The Rise of Skywalker'' is Here!

The First Trailer of Star Wars: ''The Rise of Skywalker'' is Here!

The epic new trailer was finally unveiled at Star Wars Celebration and shows off some of what we can expect from the final instalment, writes the Mirros.co.uk

The Rise of Skywalker, directed by Lost and Alias creator JJ Abrams, will be out this December, reported newshub.co.nz.

The preview trailer, released Saturday morning (NZ time), features Rey leaping over a TIE interceptor, the return of Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian, a brief shot of the late Carrie Fisher as Leia and what appears to be a crashed Death Star.

It ends with a creepy laugh which fans have identified as belonging to none other than Emperor Palpatine himself.

From the return of a long dead villainous character to an emotional posthumous appearance from Carrie Fisher, there was a number of big scenes to talk about.

The trailer did, of course, leave us with a number of tantalising questions for the ninth episode in the main Star Wars series of films.

 

 

 

 

