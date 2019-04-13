A New Protest is Expected this Evening in Gabrovo
pixabay.com
Another protest is expected in Gabrovo today.
There was no collision last night during the third night of discontent. During the protest, people went out on the streets to say no to aggression.
In Gabrovo, security measures have been strengthened, and the police hope there will be no provocations.
Police warn the protesters not to wear objects that could be dangerous to others.
According to publications in social networks, today in Gabrovo are expected to come to protest and people from other cities of the country.
