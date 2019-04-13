Sports Ministers of Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Serbia Signed a Memorandum

The sports ministers and representatives of the football federations of Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Serbia held a working meeting in Thessaloniki, to which they signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the four governments.

Minister of Youth and Sports Krassen Kralev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Serbia Vanja Udovicic, Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports of Greece Giorgos Vasiliadis and the Minister of Youth and Sports of Romania Bogdan Constantin Matthew formalize the establishment of the organizing committee for the preparation of joint application for the 2030 World Cup and the European Championship in 2028.

During the meeting in Thessaloniki each of the four countries made specific proposals with which cities and stadiums could be included in the application.

