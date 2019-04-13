4 EU Nations to Take in 64 Migrants Rescued at Sea Near Malta

Bulgaria: 4 EU Nations to Take in 64 Migrants Rescued at Sea Near Malta

Malta announced today that it has been agreed that 64 migrants rescued in Libyan waters 10 days ago to be allocated to four EU countries, according to the BTA. 

    Malta has specified that migrants will be allocated to Germany, France, Portugal and Luxembourg.

    The migrants will be transferred to Maltese ships from the ship of a non-governmental organization that saved them and will ship them to the port.

    Malta and Libya have refused the rescue ship to enter their ports, arguing that its actions in the Libyan waters encourage traffickers.

    The German humanitarian organization "Sea-Eye", which monitors the Libyan coast, would be alarmed by the worsening conditions for 64 migrants.

Two of them were evacuated days ago because of health problems

