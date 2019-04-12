States Must Not Allow Their Territory to be Used For Malicious Actions Using New Technologies, Federica Mogherini

,,States must not allow their territory to be used for malicious actions using new technologies.'' This is stated in a statement by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Federica Mogherini.

,,The EU encourages an open and secure cyberspace that respects human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law'', she notes.

Mogherini adds that the EU is concerned about the increasingly frequent online malicious behaviour that aims to undermine European integrity, security and economic opportunities, including by increasing theft of intellectual property theft.

,,Abuse of new technologies can lead to conflict'', she added in the statement.



The EU urges all stakeholders to stop these malicious actions, as well as all partners, to enhance international cooperation on security and resilience of cyberspace. The EU stands ready to take action to eliminate malicious actions.



It is added that the EU monitors such developments internally and in foreign and security policy. The EU states that it is making efforts to undertake responsive diplomatic action.

The international community is called to step up the fight against abuses of new technologies and to adhere to the rules of responsible government behaviour to keep cyberspace open and secure.