By the End of 2019 a Direct Airline Between Varna and Doha Will be Opened

 

By the end of the year a direct airline between Varna and Doha will be opened - confirmed by the Qatari Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti, the Bulgarian head of state's press service has said.

Today was the last day of President Radev's official visit to Qatar where he was at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

President Rumen Radev met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, with Prime Minister and Interior Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

During his visit, President Radev briefed himself on the activities of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Social Development and also visited the headquarters of the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries. He met with representatives of the Bulgarian community in Qatar.

On the last day of the visit, President Radev visited the Air Force College "Al Zaim Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Atia" at the Al-Ueda Air Force Base.
