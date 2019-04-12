Air Pollution Exceedances in the Country Have Decreased by 60%

Bulgaria: Air Pollution Exceedances in the Country Have Decreased by 60%

Over a period of about eight years, from 2011 to 2018, there is nearly 60% decrease of the air pollution exceed levels at the stations which monitor air cleanliness in the country. This was said by Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov during the official opening of the second edition of the European Conference on Air Quality - SOFAIR.


In 2011, only 9 of these stations achieved average daily exceedances on an annual basis, which is 75% non-compliance. In 2018, 29 stations showed compliance, which is 75% for 8 years. This is a result of -75 to + 75%, which is remarkable.

The Minister reminded that Bulgaria was sentenced by the EU Court for 28 cities in 2017 because of the dirty air.

According to him, however, the problem of air quality is a problem of poverty, so the government works to raise the incomes of the population.

He pointed out that economic development is directly related to air quality.

 

