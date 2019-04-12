Get New Contacts and Profitable Offers at EE&RES, Save the Planet and Smart Cities 2019

Energy Efficiency & Renewables, Waste Management & Recycling, and Smart Cities will be organized by Via Expo on 16-18 April in IEC, Sofia, Bulgaria. This year's edition has attracted leading names. The participants will present sustainable and financially rewarding solutions for every municipality, industry,agriculture, and home, aiming to improve its resource efficiency, performance, and competitiveness. By visiting the event you will be able to:



• Find out how to generate your own power and to reduce costs by using it more efficiently. You will

become acquainted with the most widely used and accessible renewables.

• Learn how you can manage buildings systems and urban resources with a single click, how to reduce

waste and turn it into useful resources.

• Establish direct contact with leading companies from 14 countries.

• Expand your business - exhibitors are looking for distributors from the Balkan countries.

• Make a lucrative investment or start new joint projects.

• Get a quick and profitable offer.

• Participate for free in the conferences only by registering.



They will cover relevant topics such as: policies and financial mechanisms for green financing, photovoltaics in the building stock, energy audit, biomass, funding opportunities for a circular economy, smart web-based urban waste solutions. ‘Sofia Knowledge Smart City Marketplace’ is a one-day conference. Bulgarian and foreign speakers will focus on management capacity building and strategies for smart urban development, educational establishments, and projects, technological solutions. The highlight will be on Western Balkans, Southeast Europe, and Turkey – there are similar problems and different good practices.





