Get New Contacts and Profitable Offers at EE&RES, Save the Planet and Smart Cities 2019

Business | April 12, 2019, Friday // 15:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Get New Contacts and Profitable Offers at EE&RES, Save the Planet and Smart Cities 2019

 

Energy Efficiency & Renewables, Waste Management & Recycling, and Smart Cities will be organized by Via Expo on 16-18 April in IEC, Sofia, Bulgaria. This year's edition has attracted leading names. The participants will present sustainable and financially rewarding solutions for every municipality, industry,agriculture, and home, aiming to improve its resource efficiency, performance, and competitiveness. By visiting the event you will be able to:

• Find out how to generate your own power and to reduce costs by using it more efficiently. You will
become acquainted with the most widely used and accessible renewables.
• Learn how you can manage buildings systems and urban resources with a single click, how to reduce
waste and turn it into useful resources.
• Establish direct contact with leading companies from 14 countries.
• Expand your business - exhibitors are looking for distributors from the Balkan countries.
• Make a lucrative investment or start new joint projects.
• Get a quick and profitable offer.
• Participate for free in the conferences only by registering.

They will cover relevant topics such as: policies and financial mechanisms for green financing, photovoltaics in the building stock, energy audit, biomass, funding opportunities for a circular economy, smart web-based urban waste solutions. ‘Sofia Knowledge Smart City Marketplace’ is a one-day conference. Bulgarian and foreign speakers will focus on management capacity building and strategies for smart urban development, educational establishments, and projects, technological solutions. The highlight will be on Western Balkans, Southeast Europe, and Turkey – there are similar problems and different good practices.


For more info: www.viaexpo.com

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria