Data from Winter 2018/2019 Season Show Bulgaria Manages to Keep High Tourism Levels

The data from December 2018 to February 2019 show that we have managed to keep tourism levels of the record last year, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said in response to a question by GERB MP Alexander Matsurev on the results of the 2018/2019 winter season and forecast for the summer season, Focus News Agency reports.

She went on to say that the total number of foreign tourist arrivals over the period was 1,222,613. According to Minister Angelkova, more and more people who choose Bulgaria as a destination stay longer and spend more nights, increasing Bulgaria’s tourism revenues. "The transformation of Bulgaria into an all-year-round destination is a top priority in the policy pursued by the Ministry of Tourism. Increasing the recognition of Bulgaria as a destination is one of the main objectives set out in the annual national tourism programme, as well as a priority measure of the government programme," Angelkova said. She said the official reports on the winter season would be ready in April.